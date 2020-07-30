Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,417 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 1.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 41.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,995. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 96.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $75.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

