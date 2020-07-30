Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,307 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,493,000 after purchasing an additional 857,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,746,000 after buying an additional 1,580,111 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,964. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

