Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,321. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

