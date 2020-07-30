Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

VV traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $150.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,155. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.03. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

