Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 171 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $203.07. 123,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,990. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $204.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 88,978 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total value of $17,259,062.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,172,954.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 491,472 shares of company stock valued at $92,930,016. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

