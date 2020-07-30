Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 2,265 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

DVY traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $83.22. 8,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,846. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

