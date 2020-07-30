Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 349 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 296,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,041,000 after buying an additional 58,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,495,000 after acquiring an additional 62,939 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,780,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 57,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 950,122 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.22.

