Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 4,343 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $52.96. 168,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

