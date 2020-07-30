Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 7,319 Shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. Teekay Lng Partners comprises 1.8% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Teekay Lng Partners were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 232,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,524,000. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay Lng Partners in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teekay Lng Partners alerts:

Shares of TGP stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 2,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,597. The company has a market capitalization of $858.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $139.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.54 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Teekay Lng Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Lng Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Lng Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.