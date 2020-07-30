Tranquility Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.85. 1,795,112 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38.

