TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $91.24. 14,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,450. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.46. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $15,609,756.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,553,643.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,894 shares of company stock worth $17,988,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

