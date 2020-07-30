TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up approximately 1.4% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TransUnion worth $24,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 53.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $15,609,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,553,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,894 shares of company stock valued at $17,988,156 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.03. 603,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,450. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.46.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

