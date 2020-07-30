Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,130 by Analysts at UBS Group

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.17) to GBX 1,130 ($13.91) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Travis Perkins to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 920 ($11.32) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,066 ($13.12) to GBX 1,206 ($14.84) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,416.64 ($17.43).

TPK stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,185.50 ($14.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 11.13 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,841 ($22.66). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,135.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,208.61.

In other news, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 78 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,027 ($12.64) per share, for a total transaction of £801.06 ($985.80). Also, insider Pete Redfern acquired 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,111 ($13.67) per share, for a total transaction of £711.04 ($875.02). Insiders have acquired a total of 203 shares of company stock valued at $220,750 in the last quarter.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

