Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Receives $119.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREX. ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Benchmark downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 56.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

TREX stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $139.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,790. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.76. Trex has a 12-month low of $56.22 and a 12-month high of $140.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

