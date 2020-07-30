TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.04 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 64.36% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNET traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.65. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,588. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Edward Griese sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $30,458.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,601.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $194,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,796.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 181,764 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,913. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

