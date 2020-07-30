Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $358.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

TBI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. Trueblue has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $607.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Trueblue alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti lowered Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trueblue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.