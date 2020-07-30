TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. TTM Technologies updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.22 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.16-0.22 EPS.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. 79,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,607. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.94. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

In other news, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $26,955.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,822 shares in the company, valued at $228,625.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $31,172.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,498.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,401 shares of company stock valued at $136,163 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.46.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

