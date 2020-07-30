Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 61 ($0.75) to GBX 24 ($0.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 55 ($0.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 20 ($0.25) to GBX 25 ($0.31) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 26 ($0.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 59.43 ($0.73).

LON TLW traded down GBX 1.48 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 26.49 ($0.33). 15,846,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $373.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 31.19. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 251.31 ($3.09).

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood sold 47,711 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32), for a total transaction of £12,404.86 ($15,265.64).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

