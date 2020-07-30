Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for about 1.2% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,058,000 after purchasing an additional 217,299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,428,000 after buying an additional 387,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,823,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,391,000 after acquiring an additional 154,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,099,000 after purchasing an additional 783,528 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

