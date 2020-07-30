UBS Group Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $70.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.24.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.43. 2,614,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,941,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $407,296,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $324,394,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $207,759,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8,058.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,101,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,514 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

