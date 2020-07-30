UBS Group Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $70.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.24.
Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.43. 2,614,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,941,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $407,296,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $324,394,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $207,759,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8,058.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,101,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,514 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
