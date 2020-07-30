Ulord Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (UT)

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, Ulord has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Ulord coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Kucoin and LBank. Ulord has a market capitalization of $297,994.99 and $5,458.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ulord alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.01935958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00178595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00067192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00106888 BTC.

Ulord Coin Profile

Ulord’s total supply is 170,423,450 coins and its circulating supply is 72,925,805 coins. The official website for Ulord is ulord.one . Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ulord Coin Trading

Ulord can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, TOPBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ulord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ulord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ulord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ulord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.