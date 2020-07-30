Unibright Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 21% against the US dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $63.97 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00003908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unibright

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Liquid and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

