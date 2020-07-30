Unification (FUND) Price Hits $0.0529 on Exchanges

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Unification has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unification token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and IDEX. Unification has a market cap of $1.82 million and $244,213.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.92 or 0.01932933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00179228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00067126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00106961 BTC.

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

