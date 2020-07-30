Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lowered its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 1.6% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Unilever by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Page Arthur B lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.18. 31,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,939. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

