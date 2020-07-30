Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NYSE UL traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.29. 25,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,695. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67. Unilever has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 810.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unilever (UL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.