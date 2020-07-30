Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.23.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.01. 89,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

