Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UNP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.23.

UNP stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.44. 98,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,248. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,964,000 after purchasing an additional 415,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,267,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,025,078,000 after purchasing an additional 190,364 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

