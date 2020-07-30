UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 932 ($11.47) to GBX 1,028 ($12.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,065 ($13.11) to GBX 1,090 ($13.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,003.75 ($12.35).

UNITE Group stock traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 957 ($11.78). 565,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,474. UNITE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6.84 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($16.63). The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 932.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 983.22.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

