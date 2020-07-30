UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTG. Berenberg Bank cut UNITE Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on UNITE Group from GBX 932 ($11.47) to GBX 1,028 ($12.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UNITE Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,003.75 ($12.35).

LON:UTG traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 957 ($11.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,474. UNITE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6.84 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($16.63). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 932.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 983.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

