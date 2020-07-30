United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. United Bankshares comprises approximately 1.5% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,440,000 after buying an additional 477,190 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,519,000 after buying an additional 257,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,265,000 after buying an additional 83,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $33,697,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 14.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,371,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,649,000 after buying an additional 170,864 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

In other news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,921 shares in the company, valued at $648,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. White purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $55,112.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

NASDAQ UBSI traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.