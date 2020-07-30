United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.28–0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti cut their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Fire Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

UFCS traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $25.81. 1,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,480. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.07.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $271.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary K. Quass sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $66,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,809 shares in the company, valued at $509,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.