United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,515,000 after purchasing an additional 153,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,275 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.19.

NYSE UPS traded up $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.27. 218,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,893. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

