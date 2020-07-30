Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,173,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.42. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $157.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.93.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

