V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,673. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

