V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,638 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 816.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after buying an additional 481,794 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 103,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $748,000.

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,112 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38.

