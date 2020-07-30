VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stock Position Trimmed by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF comprises 2.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 151.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MOAT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.75. 54,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,895. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $56.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.