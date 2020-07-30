Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,210,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,504,000 after purchasing an additional 861,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,589,000 after purchasing an additional 348,812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 902,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 194,408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,017,000.

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.61. 1,005,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,501. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $84.62.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

