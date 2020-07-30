Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

VSS stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.40. The company had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,999. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $94.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

