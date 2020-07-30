Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after buying an additional 4,073,168 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 492,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,698,006. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.