Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $36,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 131,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.73. 564,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,098,148. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

