Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.34. 49,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,687. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

