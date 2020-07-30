Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.99

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.99 and last traded at $112.14, with a volume of 208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.99.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average of $103.09.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.