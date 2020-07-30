Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s 2nd Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $106,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $297.90. 55,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,718. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

