Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is V Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.76. 134,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,168. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

