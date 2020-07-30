Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,343,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15,884.5% during the second quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 59,249 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 137.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $297.09. 96,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900,168. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.55 and a 200 day moving average of $276.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

