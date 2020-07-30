Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.35

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.35 and last traded at $89.32, with a volume of 10785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.29.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BND)
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.
