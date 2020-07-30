Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.35

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.35 and last traded at $89.32, with a volume of 10785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BND. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $255,658,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,315 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $299,607,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BND)

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

