Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

VTI traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $164.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,253. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

