Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,861,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $226,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,093 shares of company stock valued at $18,320,706 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $262.38. 16,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,953. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.30. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $263.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

