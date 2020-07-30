Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Sets New 12-Month High at $264.10

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $264.10 and last traded at $258.32, with a volume of 3514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $259.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.46, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $511,653.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,572.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $176,597.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,320,706. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,510,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,608,000 after acquiring an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,870,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,435,000 after acquiring an additional 260,589 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

