Victoria (LON:VCP) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Victoria stock traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 275 ($3.38). The stock had a trading volume of 332,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. Victoria has a 1 year low of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 550 ($6.77). The company has a market capitalization of $344.84 million and a PE ratio of -74.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 244.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 279.44.

Victoria (LON:VCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 28.42 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 35.90 ($0.44) by GBX (7.48) (($0.09)).

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

